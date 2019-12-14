NYC Will Pay $625K After 18-Month-Old Boy Was Snatched From His Mother’s Arms By The NYPD

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A mother, whose 18-month-old son was forcefully pulled from her arms by officers of the New York City Police Department, will receive a $625,000 settlement from New York City.
Jazmine Headley, 23, was reportedly visiting Brooklyn’s Human Resources Administration office in December 2018 to apply for daycare vouchers so that she could begin working as a security guard.
RELATED | Disgusting Video Of NYPD Ripping Baby Out Of Mother's Arms At Social Services Office Draws Outrage
Things quickly got out of hand after no seats were available in the social services office and she opted to sit on the waiting room floor with her son.
When Headley reportedly refused to stand after HRA guards told her to, officers were called to the scene.
The disturbing incident was then captured on a viral video showing NYPD officers yanking the toddler from his mother’s arms inside the Brooklyn administrative building.
Headley could be heard screaming in the video: "They're hurting my son! They're hurting my son!"
Headley was later arrested on charges of resisting arrest, committing an act in a manner injurious to a child, criminal trespass and obstruction of governmental administration.
The charges were dropped.
In the federal lawsuit, filed back in August, Headley requested unspecified damages for her child who suffered physical, mental and other injuries.
In the suit, Headley claimed her privacy and her son's privacy were permanently compromised due to the "traumatic and violent experience."
According to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie, in a statement, officers failed to treat Headley with "the dignity and respect she deserved.”
“While this injustice should have never happened, it forced a reckoning with how we treat our most vulnerable and prompted us to make reforms at HRA Centers across the City," the letter continued, according to NBC New York. "We hope this settlement brings Ms. Headley and her family a degree of closure."
(Photo: Getty)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS