NYC Will Pay $625K After 18-Month-Old Boy Was Snatched From His Mother’s Arms By The NYPD

A mother, whose 18-month-old son was forcefully pulled from her arms by officers of the New York City Police Department, will receive a $625,000 settlement from New York City.

Jazmine Headley, 23, was reportedly visiting Brooklyn’s Human Resources Administration office in December 2018 to apply for daycare vouchers so that she could begin working as a security guard.

Things quickly got out of hand after no seats were available in the social services office and she opted to sit on the waiting room floor with her son.

When Headley reportedly refused to stand after HRA guards told her to, officers were called to the scene.

The disturbing incident was then captured on a viral video showing NYPD officers yanking the toddler from his mother’s arms inside the Brooklyn administrative building.