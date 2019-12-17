4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Tory’on Dukes Dies And His Pregnant Mother Injured In Shooting

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they slept.
The family identified the boy as Tory’on Dukes and according to his grandmother, he was sleeping in the bed with his mother when shots were fired into the bedroom of the Gary, Indiana, apartment they recently moved into, CBS Chicago reports.
The shooting happened on Monday (Dec. 16) morning and left the boy’s pregnant mother injured, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.
Tory’on and his 27-year-old mother, whose name has not been revealed, were shot around 1 a.m. after at least 20 shots were fired Monday (Dec. 16), striking the side of the apartment where the boy was killed, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.
Emergency crews rushed them to a nearby hospital. The mother, who is three-months pregnant, had a gunshot wound to her arm and graze wounds on her face, and is currently in stable condition, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.
The boy was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.
According to the child’s grandmother, who was not identified by name, the boy’s father was killed two months ago in Chicago, she told WBBM-TV, WDBO reports.
“Here we got somebody outside shooting into this housing development -- what are we, 10 days away from Christmas?” Gary police Commander Jack Hamady told WLS-TV. “She just lost her youngest child, which is the 4-year-old. It’s a tough tragedy.”
WGN-TV reported that there were six people in the apartment during the shooting, including Tory’on, his mother, his mother’s boyfriend, and three other children.
Authorities continue to investigate to identify possible suspects or potential motives, which were not immediately available, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.
(Photo: tillsonburg/Getty)
