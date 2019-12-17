4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Tory’on Dukes Dies And His Pregnant Mother Injured In Shooting

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they slept.

The family identified the boy as Tory’on Dukes and according to his grandmother, he was sleeping in the bed with his mother when shots were fired into the bedroom of the Gary, Indiana, apartment they recently moved into, CBS Chicago reports.

The shooting happened on Monday (Dec. 16) morning and left the boy’s pregnant mother injured, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

Tory’on and his 27-year-old mother, whose name has not been revealed, were shot around 1 a.m. after at least 20 shots were fired Monday (Dec. 16), striking the side of the apartment where the boy was killed, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

Emergency crews rushed them to a nearby hospital. The mother, who is three-months pregnant, had a gunshot wound to her arm and graze wounds on her face, and is currently in stable condition, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

The boy was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.