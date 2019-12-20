Stranger Gives 88-Year-Old Woman His First-Class Seat

An 88-year-old woman’s dream came true after a stranger gave her his first-class seat on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

According to a Dec. 10 Facebook post from a flight attendant, Leah Amy, the heart-warming exchange happened after a man named Jack met an 88-year-old woman named Violet at the airport.

After boarding their flight from New York to London, Jack decided to leave his family in their upper-class seats and switch with Rose, Good Morning American reports.