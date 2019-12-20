Stranger Gives 88-Year-Old Woman His First-Class Seat

He made her “dreams come true.”

An 88-year-old woman’s dream came true after a stranger gave her his first-class seat on a Virgin Atlantic flight.

According to a Dec. 10 Facebook post from a flight attendant, Leah Amy, the heart-warming exchange happened after a man named Jack met an 88-year-old woman named Violet at the airport. 

After boarding their flight from New York to London, Jack decided to leave his family in their upper-class seats and switch with Rose, Good Morning American reports

Violet's "dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true," Amy said in the Facebook post. "You should have seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper.”

According to Good Morning America, although they couldn’t comment due to customer privacy, Virgin Atlantic confirmed the details of the sweet post.

