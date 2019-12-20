West Point Clears Cadets Accused of Using White Power Hand Signal

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 19:

They were playing the “circle game.”

The cadets who were accused of using a white supremacist hand signal at the Army-Navy football game on Nov. 14 have been cleared. West Point released a statement today (Dec. 20) ending the investigation, calling the gesture a “misplaced joke.”

According to the West Point statement obtained by the Washington Examiner, the cadets used the gesture while playing the “circle game,” despite many accusations of the white power sign.

"The evidence strongly supports a finding that the cadets were playing the 'circle game,' an internationally recognized game in which people attempt to trick someone else into looking at an okay-like hand gesture below the waist," the statement reads.

RELATED: Military Investigating White Power Signs Held Up During Army-Navy Football Game

Following the incident, West Point recommends the academy "develop tactics, techniques, and/or procedures (TTPs) that define leader actions ... that must be taken prior to public events, such as ESPN GameDay, in order to preserve the value of wide exposure events," the Washington Examiner reports.

