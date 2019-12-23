Black Cheerleader In Colorado Kicked Off Team Because Of Her Natural Hair, Mom Says

An 11-year-old Black girl in Colorado was reportedly kicked off the cheerleading team because of her natural hair, according to her mom.

Tiyana Young said Diamond Elite All-Star Cheerleading coach and owner Stephanie Trujillo asked her daughter, Niemah, to wear a ponytail hair piece to match her teammates, who are mostly white and Latina, CBS News reports.

After the girl opted to wear her natural hair because styling it for cheerleading can be painful, her mother says she was kicked off the team, CBS News reports.

"It is easily a two-hour process," Young told CBS News. "I have to literally use a hard brush and pull her hair back into the tightest ponytail I can get it into."

According to Young, her daughter previously became lightheaded at competitions due to the tightness of the hairdo, which she wore for a whole season. Because of this discomfort, Young says Trujillo said Niemah didn’t have to wear the ponytail like her teammates.

"Coach said, well if she doesn't like it, she doesn't have to wear it," Young told CBS News.

For a recent competition however, Trujillo asked Niemah to wear the same hairstyle as her teammates, CBS News reports.

“The coach was like, ‘We’ve changed the hair. We need her to buy the hairpiece so we need $20 A.S.A.P.,’” Young told CBS local in Denver.

Young refused because she felt like the coach was going back on her word, CBS Denver reports.

According to Young, Trujillo called out Niemah during practice, CBS Denver reports.

“The coach … asks the team ‘how do you feel that this little African American girl gets to wear her natural hair?'” Young told CBS Denver.

Young said she asked to meet with the coach, but the coach instead sent a letter stating her daughter was kicked off the team, CBS Denver reports.

Coach Trujillo is disputing Young’s claims about why her daughter was asked to leave the team and is saying it was due to the mother’s threats, CBS News reports.

Trujillo sent a letter to CBS Denver stating Young made threats toward the students and staff.

Along with the letter she sent a screenshot of a comment Young allegedly made on social media where she said Trujillo “crossed the wrong mother” and Young wants to “make an example” out of Trujillo, CBS Denver reports.

The letter Trujillo sent CBS Denver states, “With strong recent statements presented to us recently Diamond Elite has dismissed your family from the program for the following reasons: Tiyana Young: negative/false and slanderous statements about the program and coaches to other parents of the program and outside sources. Negative behavior in suggesting ‘making an example out of coaches,’ negative statement and discriminatory statements regarding health of coach.”

The letter went on to state, “Your aggressiveness has raised concern of athletes and parents.”

The letter also stated “the local police department has been notified and restraining order will be issued for making threats against the program, coaches and athletes.”

Diamond Elite Cheerleading said Niemah's dismissal "was never based on the athlete or her ethnic background. The decision was based on threats received that were directed at the staff which brought forth major safety concerns," CBS News reports.

Young denies threatening anyone, CBS News reports.

"I've worked hard to not become that person that unfortunately Black women and Black men are portrayed to be, is violent," Young told CBS News. "Whether they are white, Black, Asian, curly hair, straight hair, no hair, all girls should feel supported."

Young is asking for an apology from Diamond Elite Cheerleading on behalf of her daughter, who, she said, no longer wants to cheer, CBS News reports.

Diamond Elite Cheerleading said it's reviewing uniform guidelines and expectations for all ethnic groups, and accusations about racism are untrue, CBS News reports.

According to the national governing body for U.S. cheer and dance teams, "hair must be secured off the face with a simple and unexaggerated style that is adaptable to all diversities," CBS News reports.

Jennifer Connell, a parent of another cheerleader on the team Niemah was asked to leave said Young is overreacting, CBS News reports.

"This kind of blindsided all of us I think, especially over something as minute as a $10 ponytail," she told CBS News.