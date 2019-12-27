Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Offers To Pay Funeral Costs Of Salon Owner Destiny Harrison

Written by Zayda Rivera

A world champion boxer was impacted by a hometown killing of a young salon owner and offered to pay for her funeral. Super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis was saddened by the news of Destiny Harrison’s murder in Baltimore. The 21-year-old owner of Madam D Beauty Bar suffered gunshot wounds to the head after she was shot in her salon on Dec. 21 and died shortly after at a local hospital. Harrison was killed days after reporting to Baltimore City police she feared for her life following a break-in at her salon where she was physically assaulted and $3,000 worth of “expensive hair extensions” were stolen. RELATED: Baltimore Salon Owner Told Authorities ‘I Am Scared For My Life’ Days Before She Was Murdered “Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family,” Davis tweeted Thursday (Dec. 26). “If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our!”

Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! pic.twitter.com/u0ySzcMPun — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 26, 2019

A woman claiming to be Destiny’s sister, Christian Harrison, replied to Davis’ generous offer. “Hey I’m just know seeing this, I’m her blodd sister Christian Harrison we can talk more just dm please and thank you for supporting my sister she got a whole dress made for your upcoming fight,” the woman wrote.

Harrison we can talk more just dm please and thank you for supporting my sister she got a whole dress made for your upcoming fight❤️ — Unbothered💆🏽‍♀️✨ (@desCHRISSYY) — Unbothered💆🏽‍♀️✨ (@desCHRISSYY) December 26, 2019

A vigil was held Thursday (Dec. 26) outside Harrison’s salon in the McElderry Park area of Baltimore City, the Baltimore Sun reports. During the event, Harrison’s mother, Racquel Harrison, held the victim’s 1-year-old daughter Dream, while speaking about the importance of teaching the little girl about who her mother was: a driven, hard-working person who’d opened her own business, the Baltimore Sun reports. RELATED: Charges Dropped Against Baltimore Man After Video Of His Arrest Goes Viral Racquel’s heartfelt message came with a plea for those in attendance to push back against the culture of “no snitching” that can cause cases like her daughter’s, who was one of 339 people killed in Baltimore this year, to go unsolved, the Baltimore Sun reports. “When it be y’all family ... y’all gonna want somebody to say something,” she said, adding that the city needs a culture to “hold people accountable for what other people are doing out here,” the Baltimore Sun reports. Police have offered few details about the investigation into Harrison’s death but have reported that other people were in the salon when the shooting occurred, according to the Baltimore Sun. Police also said it was one or more suspects who entered the store and shot Harrison, the Baltimore Sun reports. There have been no arrests in Harrison’s murder, the Baltimore Sun reports. As Racquel addressed the crowd gathered for Thursday’s vigil, she described Destiny as someone who “had a drive that was unmatched,” the Baltimore Sun reports. “She was a sweetheart, but she had her mother’s side too if you got on her bad side,” Racquel said, the Baltimore Sun reports. “I never thought I couldn’t protect her from somebody hurting her."