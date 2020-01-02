‘It Simply Isn’t Our Time’: Julián Castro Ends Presidential Campaign

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Julián Castro announced Thursday (Jan. 2) that he ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
"Today, it’s with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president," Castro said in a video message, The Hill reports.
It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020
I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC
The 45-year-old former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, and the only Latino in the race, struggled for more than a year to break through in the party’s crowded primary field, The Hill reports.
In the nearly four-minute video message released by his campaign, Castro said, “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time.”
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
