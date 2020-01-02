‘It Simply Isn’t Our Time’: Julián Castro Ends Presidential Campaign

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

“It’s with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president."

Julián Castro announced Thursday (Jan. 2) that he ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. 

"Today, it’s with a heavy heart and profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president," Castro said in a video message, The Hill reports.

The 45-year-old former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, and the only Latino in the race, struggled for more than a year to break through in the party’s crowded primary field, The Hill reports. 

In the nearly four-minute video message released by his campaign, Castro said, “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time.”

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

