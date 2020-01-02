Horrifying Viral Video Shows Man Snatching Woman Off Subway Train In New York City

The man, dressed in all red, observed the young woman sitting across from him and tapped her foot before saying something to her and pointing his finger. Moments later, he put the cup he was holding in his pocket as the train pulled into the station. Once the train doors opened, he snatched the woman out of her seat as she began to yell for her companion, who was sitting beside her to get up.

A video of a man grabbing a young woman and carrying her off a subway train in New York City went viral Monday (Dec. 30).

The woman’s companion got up as onlookers yelled at the man. She was able to get away and run back onto the train as the perpetrator sat on a bench in the subway station staring back at them.

The video was widely circulated across social media as people asked for help in identifying the man.

WCBS News Radio reports the man was later caught by officers from the 43rd precinct, according to commenters, but police have yet to confirm if the man was apprehended.

Cops said the man, who hauled the young woman off a No. 6 train at the Morrison Ave.-Soundview/Westchester Ave. station about 2:30 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 30), is allegedly a 48-year-old ex-con named Sonny Alloway, the New York Daily News reports.

The incident was captured on cellphone video by a fellow commuter on the train and showed Alloway trying to chat with the young woman as she sat next to her sleeping companion, the New York Daily News reports.

“No! What the f--- let me go!” she yelled as he carries her off the train, the New York Daily News reports. “What are you doing? Let me go!”

She was able to get away and ran back onto the train yelling at her companion, “This guy just tried to grab me! He just tried to pull me off the train!”

The New York Daily News reports that one onlooker reportedly yelled at the man, “If I had my gun I would have f---ing killed you, n----!”

A second video circulated shortly after with a man, who is reportedly Alloway getting beaten by several men in the street, the New York Daily News reports.

The men yell profanities at him while accusing him of being a “rapist,” and the man being beaten replied, “I ain’t no rapist. … I ain’t try to rape her.”

The New York Daily News reports Alloway sought shelter in a nearby deli after physical altercation and someone inside called 911.

When police arrived, they recognized him from the earlier video and arrested him for unlawful imprisonment, authorities said, the New York Daily News reports.

Alloway was taken to St. Barnabas hospital with minor injuries and arrested, cops said, the New York Daily News reports.

Police have yet to find the woman he carried off the train, the New York Daily News Reports.

Alloway has been arrested for drug possession and assault in the past, officials said, the New York Daily News reports.