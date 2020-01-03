Young Ohio Mom Wakes Up From 7-Month Coma After Her Family Was Told To ‘Pull The Plug’

An Ohio woman woke up after being in a coma for seven months. Her mother never gave up hope despite doctors advising to “pull the plug.”

Kertisha Brabson fell into a coma in September 2018 after having a seizure, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

The 31-year-old woman had been acting strangely prior to falling into a coma. Her mother, Kertease Williams, told CBS how Kertisha was reaching out for things that were not there, talking out of her head and dancing as if she was at a concert.

After she fell into a coma, doctors diagnosed her with Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, a disease where the body fights its own brain cells, CBS reports.

“(They) told me she was brain-dead and pull the plug and all those things,” Kertease told CBS.

But she was determined to save Kertisha, a mother of two small children, CBS reports.

After four months of aggressive treatment at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Kertisha woke up on April 7, 2019, CBS reports.

“We just jumped up and down and screamed and nobody slept that morning,” Kertease told CBS.

Kertisha was completely unaware that she’d been asleep for seven months and thought it was still September 2018, CBS reports.

She asked, “Do my mom know?” when doctors informed her of what happened, CBS reports.

Kertisha has since reunited with her daughter, Diamonique, and her son, Perez, and they’re spending the holidays together, unlike last year, CBS reports.

Dr. Shraddha Mainali told CBS Kertisha is expected to “live a normal life.”