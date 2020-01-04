Chicken Express Employee Was Sent Home From Work For Wearing Her Hijab

A Texas Chicken Express employee says she’s dealing with religious discrimination after her manager allegedly told her to remove her hijab at work and then sent her home for refusing.

According to CNN, Stefanae Coleman arrived at work on Monday (Dec. 30) wearing a hijab for the first time after her recent conversion to Islam. However, she was met with criticism from her manager who said the hijab didn’t meet the employee dress code.

"Once I clocked in, the manager said 'Take off anything that doesn't involve Chicken Express,' which I knew he was talking about my hijab," Coleman told CNN. "So I didn't react, I just went to the back and took off my jacket and my purse. Five minutes later, he called me into the office telling me that I have to take it off because it's not a part of the work uniform.”

Coleman recorded part of the incident and posted on social media.