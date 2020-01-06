1-Year-Old Boy Killed After Someone Shot Into His South Dallas Home

The victim was identified as Rory Norman by the Dallas County Medical Examiner, NBC reports.

Police say the shooting took place early Sunday (Jan. 5) at about 3:30 a.m., and a young man was also wounded, NBC in Dallas reports .

A 1-year-old’s life came to an end weeks before his second birthday when someone shot into a South Dallas home.

This little guy won’t celebrate his second birthday. He won’t grow into his big name that he was so proud to learn. He won’t know more joys of Santa Claus or school or any of the wonders of growing up. Call https://t.co/WNH5ytqMdT and tell us who took that away from #RoryNorman pic.twitter.com/5VfBBlNAS6

Just weeks before he would have turned 2 years old, Norman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, NBC reports.

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the little boy’s 20-year-old uncle, who was home from college for the holidays, was also shot and was in stable condition at a local hospital Sunday (Jan. 5) afternoon, NBC reports.

Terry Lockridge, a neighbor who has lived next door for 26 years, told NBC that he was awakened by the sound of gunfire.

"That's how loud it was," Lockridge told NBC. "It woke me up. It sounded like somebody was beating on the garage."

Lockridge also recalled talking to Rory through the back fence and described the little boy as “inspirational,” NBC reports.

"He was an inspirational little boy," he told NBC. "I used to give him candy, donuts, cookies. I'd give him something to drink."

Police Chief Hall said the shooting was intentional and the location had been targeted. She also said the shooter must have known the layout of the home because they went to the side of the house where the bedrooms were located and opened fire, NBC reports.

"He angled the weapon in the downward position and because it was 3:30 in the morning, he knew the residents would be asleep and so he knew where to fire," she said at a news conference on Sunday (Jan. 5), NBC reports.

"It happened on my watch and I am angry and this sh*t has to stop in this city," Hall said, NBC reports.

While the shooter remains at large, Hall has called on the community to speak up, NBC reports.

NBC also reports that Rory’s death is the third homicide in the city of Dallas in 2020, only five days into the new year.

Crime stoppers will offer up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment for the felony offense, NBC reports.

"This is intolerable, and as the father of two young boys, I am both saddened and outraged," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on Twitter, calling the shooting a “shameless act of gun violence.”