Former U.S. President Barack Obama gesture on the stage as he attends an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 13 December 2019. Obama and his wife Michelle are in Kuala Lumpur for the inaugural Leaders: Asia-Pacific conference, focused on promoting women's education in the region. (Photo by Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Barack Obama Is Living His Best Life Shirtless In Hawaii

Our forever president continues to make us smile.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

While Trump is bringing us closer to another war nobody asked for, our forever president is living his best life in his home state of Hawaii. Barack Obama was caught on camera paddleboarding on Thursday, looking as rested and relaxed as ever. He was rocking dark-colored swim trunks and a nice frame for a 58-year-old grown man! See the photo here

Obama was also spotted at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood. The restaurant wrote on their Instagram, “Our chophouse just got a whole lot more presidential 🇺🇸Last night, we were incredibly honored to welcome @barackobama and his family into our restaurant where he dined on Chef Bo's famous dishes! Mr. President, you will ALWAYS have a seat at our table.”

Keep living your best life, Mr. Obama. We miss you and your family everyday.

(Photo by Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

