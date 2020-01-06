Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Racist’ And ‘Loser’

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” the free agent NFL quarterback-turned-activist tweeted following the drone attack .

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” Kaepernick wrote in another tweet . “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Graham appeared on Fox News and responded to Kaepernick’s comments by calling him a “loser on and off the field” who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, The Washington Times reports.

“He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region,” the South Carolina senator said, The Washington Times reports. “He has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran, used in Iraq. It’s un-American. He’s a racist. If you’re looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country’s not the problem, it’s the Iranians, and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is. Pretty sad.”

The Washington Times reports that in response to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accusing Trump of engaging in war crimes against Iran, Graham added, “I’ve been a military lawyer for 33 years. These troops are in the field at the direction of the commander-in-chief with the support of the Congress. You do not need congressional authorization to defend troops in the field in harm’s way.”