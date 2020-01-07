‘I Killed Everybody’: Woman Recalls Moment Her Sister Confessed To Killing Her Own 10-Year-Old Daughter And 2-Year-Old Niece

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A woman called her sister to confess, “I killed everybody,” including her own daughter, 10, and 2-year-old niece.
Now, Brittany McKinney from Greensboro, North Carolina, could face the death penalty, Fox 8 reports.
The 28-year-old faced a judge for the first time on Thursday (Jan. 2) after police say she shot and killed three people Wednesday (Jan. 1) morning, Fox 8 reports.
Among the dead, Mckinney’s 10-year-old daughter, Mkenzie, her 2-year-old niece, Serenity, and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, who was living with the family, Fox 8 reports.
Shortly after the killings, McKinney called her sister to confess what she had done, Fox 8 reports.
"She said, 'I killed everybody. I shot everybody in the house,'" said Delilah Merritt, McKinney's sister, Fox 8 reports. "She's like, 'My baby, my baby, I shot my baby.' And then I said, 'Where's Serenity?' and she said, 'I shot her too.'"
Merritt then called the Greensboro police department requesting a welfare check of the home, Fox 8 reports.
Police arrived at the home around 11:15 a.m. and found two deceased victims at the scene, the Atlanta Black Star reports.
A third victim was rushed to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, according to the Greensboro News & Record.
Authorities haven’t said who was taken to the hospital, the Atlanta Black Star reports.
"I never thought she would do something like this," she said, Fox 8 reports.
Greensboro police say in the same timeframe of McKinney calling her sister, she was also involved in a crash, where she hit a power pole and a car, Fox 8 reports.
The crash was less than 30 minutes after investigators say McKinney allegedly murdered her daughter, niece, and Griffin, Fox 8 reports.
"I was just trying to make sure she was OK, not knowing what had happened moments before," Hayes said, Fox 8 reports. "She grabbed my hoodie and said, 'I don't want you to be involved.' She said, 'Sis, I don't want you to be involved.'"
Fox 8 reports that Hayes added, "I think she was a little disoriented at that point."
Merritt told Fox 8 that she thinks her sister was just overwhelmed with life and it just became too hard for her.
“I didn’t want to believe it,” Merritt said, Fox 8 reports. “I still don’t.”
McKinney is facing three counts of first-degree murder, the Atlanta Black Star reports.
She is currently being held without bond and is expected to be back in court on Feb. 11, Fox 8 reports.
(Photo: Juan Camilo Bernal/Getty)
