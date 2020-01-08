‘We Love Americans, But We Hate Your President’: Cardi B Shares Viral ‘Nightline’ Clip

Cardi B took to Instagram to post a message she captioned as coming from the “voice of Iranians.”

The rapper posted a clip from ABC News’ Martha Raddatz’ coverage of Qassem Soleimani’s memorial for Nightline. More than a million people gathered in Tehran to mourn the death of the beloved Iranian general.

The public mourning followed last week’s Trump-ordered drone attack that killed Soleimani and six others and Iran’s retaliation missile strikes at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

In the clip, an emotional 24-year-old college student named Hussein, spoke to Raddatz. The student cried and asked, “Is this democracy? Are we humans or not? What should we do? You tell us.”

When Raddatz asked, “What is your message to America?” he answered, “I’m saying, we love Americans, but we hate your president.” “Trump made a big mistake,” he added. “He killed our hero.”