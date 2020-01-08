‘We Love Americans, But We Hate Your President’: Cardi B Shares Viral ‘Nightline’ Clip

“They not terrorist,” she wrote. “Trump is.”

Cardi B took to Instagram to post a message she captioned as coming from the “voice of Iranians.” 

Voice of Iranians.They not terrorist.Trump is .

The rapper posted a clip from ABC News’ Martha Raddatz’ coverage of Qassem Soleimani’s memorial for Nightline. More than a million people gathered in Tehran to mourn the death of the beloved Iranian general. 

The public mourning followed last week’s Trump-ordered drone attack that killed Soleimani and six others and Iran’s retaliation missile strikes at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

In the clip, an emotional 24-year-old college student named Hussein, spoke to Raddatz. The student cried and asked, “Is this democracy? Are we humans or not? What should we do? You tell us.” 

When Raddatz asked, “What is your message to America?” he answered, “I’m saying, we love Americans, but we hate your president.” “Trump made a big mistake,” he added. “He killed our hero.” 

Cardi’s post quickly went viral with more than two million likes and thousands of comments stating Americans love of Iranians and hate for Trump. 

“As long as I am president of the United States Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said during his address to the nation on Wednesday (Jan. 8) following Iran’s retaliation missile strikes. “We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe.”

Trump added that “Iran appears to be standing down” and that “the United States is ready to embrace peace.” 

Still, he had a message for terrorists targeting Americans, “If you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our people.” 

(Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images)

