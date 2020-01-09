Democrat Raises Over $3.5 Million In Campaign To Unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison made history for raising the most in fourth-quarter fundraising in South Carolina for his campaign to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Hill reports Harrison announced Monday (Jan. 6) that his campaign has raised more than $3.5 million.

According to The State, Harrison’s campaign said the average donation during the quarter was $27 from 67,000 individual donors and 112,000 different contributions, including contributions from every county in the state.