Democrat Raises Over $3.5 Million In Campaign To Unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

Democrat Raises Over $3.5 Million In Campaign To Unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

Jaime Harrison’s campaign made history.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison made history for raising the most in fourth-quarter fundraising in South Carolina for his campaign to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham

The Hill reports Harrison announced Monday (Jan. 6) that his campaign has raised more than $3.5 million. 

According to The State, Harrison’s campaign said the average donation during the quarter was $27 from 67,000 individual donors and 112,000 different contributions, including contributions from every county in the state.

RELATED: Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Racist’ And ‘Loser’

“This campaign is about bringing hope back into the lives of the people of the Palmetto State and bringing a spirit of public service back to the Senate,” Harrison, who faces a tough challenge against the three-term senator, said in a statement, The Hill reports.

“I am fighting to ensure every South Carolinian has access to good paying jobs and affordable quality healthcare,” Harrison added. “South Carolinians deserve a Senator in Washington that will stand up and fight for them. I am running to be the change our great state deserves.”

RELATED: Trump Demands Congresswomen Apologize To Him After He Told Them To ‘Go Back’ To Their Countries

Harrison’s campaign spokesman told The State, “Sen. Graham thinks he will ease his way to reelection, but he’s about to face his greatest challenger and that is Jaime Harrison.”

Former Democratic congressional candidate Gloria Bromell Tinubu of Georgetown is also seeking to unseat Graham, The State reports.

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news