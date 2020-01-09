Stephen A. Smith Says ‘Rooney Rule’ Is ‘Bogus,’ Blasts Giants For Hiring Joe Judge

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on one of his epic rants on Tuesday’s (January 7) episode of “First Take,” slamming the Giants for their hire of Joe Judge as head coach and calling the “Rooney Rule” bogus.

The “Rooney Rule” was established in 2003 mandating that NFL teams interview minority candidates for all head coach and senior football operations jobs. At the time of its inception there were three Black NFL head coaches, the same amount in 2020.

The Giants hired the New England Patriots' special teams and wide receivers coach, 38-year-old Joe Judge, on Tuesday, an unknown name who never played in the NFL or coached at the coordinator level in the league, the latter, often a prerequisite to even be considered as a head coach.