Stephen A. Smith Says ‘Rooney Rule’ Is ‘Bogus,’ Blasts Giants For Hiring Joe Judge

The ESPN host excoriated the Giants and the NFL over the league’s lack of Black coaches.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on one of his epic rants on Tuesday’s (January 7) episode of “First Take,” slamming the Giants for their hire of Joe Judge as head coach and calling the “Rooney Rule” bogus. 

The “Rooney Rule” was established in 2003 mandating that NFL teams interview minority candidates for all head coach and senior football operations jobs. At the time of its inception there were three Black NFL head coaches, the same amount in 2020. 

The Giants hired the New England Patriots' special teams and wide receivers coach, 38-year-old Joe Judge, on Tuesday, an unknown name who never played in the NFL or coached at the coordinator level in the league, the latter, often a prerequisite to even be considered as a head coach.

To satisfy the “Rooney Rule” the Giants interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The 50-year-old Bieniemy played nine years in the league, spent five years as a running backs coach in college and one year as a college offensive coordinator. He then spent nine seasons as an NFL running backs coach and the last three seasons as the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

It would appear Bieniemy has more experience than Judge. To go from position coach to head coach at 38 is quite the feat. But this type of career advancement isn’t afforded to everyone. 

“This don’t happen for Black folk. A wide receivers coach that becomes the head coach,” said Stephen A. Smith. “Eric Bieniemy is in Kansas City. Now, he’s the offensive coordinator even though he’s not the play-caller. That would be because the great Andy Reid is the one calling the plays. This guy gets those gratuitous interviews that don’t really amount to anything.”

Even the strongest denier of racial bias can see this plain as day, right?

Smith went on to further state that the “Rooney Rule” is bogus and “bs.”

Something clearly needs to change. But does the NFL want it to?

