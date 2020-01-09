Tyler Perry Hires Formerly Incarcerated Man Who Had A Life Sentence Over ‘Two Grams Of Cocaine’

Written by Zayda Rivera

Tyler Perry offered a job to a former inmate, who the Fulton County District Attorney’s office recently set free after he was sentenced to life in prison for a drug charge. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports District Attorney Paul Howard celebrated his office’s new Conviction Integrity Unit at a banquet at Tyler Perry Studios. There, he announced the release of Darrell Hall, 52, who was sent to prison in 1991 for life for having “two grams of cocaine.” During the event, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Howard said: “I’m almost ashamed to tell you what he was convicted for.” He paused for a moment before adding that the conviction for possession with intent to distribute with a life sentence was due to “Two grams of cocaine.”

After Hall was released on Dec. 13, Howard said he heard the former inmate was having trouble finding a job, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the DA’s office reached out to Perry for help. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that at the event, Howard called Hall on stage and told him, “Mr. Perry says you can start to work on Monday.” Hall was stunned by the news and simply said, “It’s a blessing,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It’s unclear what Hall’s new job will be, but, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Howard handed him a slip of paper with the name and number of a man who Perry said could fill him in on the work. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the event’s keynote speaker was former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, who praised the DA’s office. “We have got to continue to perfect this system,” Young said, citing generations of systemic racism and poverty as drivers of injustice in the justice system, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. “And we’ve got a long way to go.” BET reached out to the DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit and Tyler Perry Studios for comment.