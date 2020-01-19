Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby Receives Racist Voicemail From Unidentified White Woman

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby is standing with St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner after she received a racist and hateful voicemail message from an unidentified white women about Garnder.

“How dare you come to St. Louis and say you’ve got the back of that lousy b***h, State’s Attorney Kim Gardner,” the woman said in the voicemail. “She is just like you, that’s why. Birds of a feather, b*****s. That’s what you are. You hate cops, you hate white people. You do everything you can to give all the Blacks who are criminals every benefit of the doubt that everybody else is a suspect.”

The message continued: “Black lives only matter when a white person takes it. You Blacks can kill each other all you want. In fact, I think that’s the grand solution. We need to start driving around the ghetto to just drop them boxes of bullets on every street corner.”

Mosby’s tweet of the voicemail included the caption, “This is why #IStandWithKimGardner and this hateful rhetoric only strengthens my resolve to continue fighting for justice and working to undo the blight of mass incarceration and its impact on communities of color.”