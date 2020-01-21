Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Responds To Trump’s ‘African-American Unemployment’ MLK Day Tweet

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In an interview with CNN, MLK III responded to Trump’s MLK Jr. Day tweet, in which he celebrated his own three-year anniversary of being sworn into office and boasted about African-American unemployment rates being “the LOWEST in the history of our Country.”
"I think they're always good words, but the question is: Is it actually documented and true?” MLK III told CNN.
"When I travel around the country, between the ages of 18 and 30 years old, African American unemployment rates are 40, 50 and 60 percent in some communities,” he continued. "If we were as well-off as being stated, you would see violence decreased. You would see a community exist in more of a different way.”
MLK III added: "But every day, somewhere around this nation, particularly in communities of color, someone is being killed. In poor communities someone is being killed. More and more people are living on the streets in a trillion-dollar economy. A nation with trillions of dollars of economy, we have the audacity to have homeless people. That is unacceptable."
He then reiterated about Trump’s tweet, "I think it's great to say that, but I don't know that it is accurate."
(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images & Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS