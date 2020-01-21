NAACP Says It’s ‘Downright Disturbing’ That Miami Cop Accused Of Racism Now Claims He’s Black

Written by Zayda Rivera

The Miami-Dade NAACP has responded to what they’re calling a “downright disturbing” claim made by the police department’s former union boss who now says he’s Black after numerous complaints and lawsuits were filed against him for acts of racism towards Black citizens.

Capt. Javier Ortiz claimed he is “a Black male” during a speech at a commission meeting with the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, a union for Black officers. A video of that speech has since gone viral. The local NAACP posted the video on Instagram, writing, “This is video of an active City of Miami cop at a commission meeting where the topic of discussion is on Racial Equity within the police department. His comments are disturbing. And in the manner of how he used them, downright disturbing to say the least.”

Ortiz’s current claims follow him once writing he was a white Hispanic man on an application to work for the Miami PD. He then claimed he was Black on official paperwork in 2014 and 2017, the Miami New Times reports. Now, the union for Black officers is demanding Ortiz be punished and that Chief Jorge Colina either deal with racists operating inside his department or step down, the Miami New Times reports. While Ortiz was president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police he reportedly made racist statements.

The union complained last year that Chief Colina was ignoring acts of racism in the department. During the commission meeting when Ortiz was questioned about his previous claims of being a white Hispanic before claiming to be Black, he said he had “learned that there are people in my family that are mixed and that are Black.” Ortiz told Commissioner Keon Hardemon during the meeting, “If you know anything about the one-drop rule, which started in the 20th Century, which is what identifies and defines what a Black male is, or a Negro, you would know that if you have one drop of Black in you, you're considered Black."