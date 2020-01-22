Brown And Black Presidential Forum: Education

Written by Sasha Horne

This crippling student loan debt and the deepening inequality in resources provided to students in underserved communities makes education a high priority issue that’s front and center in the minds of voters as they head to the polls.

Eight of the remaining Democratic presidential hopefuls gathered in Des Moines on Monday (Jan. 20) for the 2020 Brown & Black Forum. Hosted by VICE News and Cashmere Originals, the forum has historically served as a platform for candidates to directly address issues impacting minority voters.

The Forum was moderated by VICE News correspondents Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolu, and Roberto Ferdman. With just weeks before the 2020 Iowa caucus, here’s what the candidates had to say about education reform at the Brown and Black Forum.

Elizabeth Warren

Known for her bold plans, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took to the stage to expand on her plan of at least $50 billion in funding to historically black colleges and universities. “When it gets hot for you and you need to compromise on some things, how do we know for sure that (HBCU’s) won’t end up on the cutting room floor,” asked moderator Alzo Slade from VICE news.

“Is a plan a promise?” moderator Krishna Andavolu asked Warren directly, pointing out that the initiative could be viewed as a blatant attempt pandering to the extremely valuable Black and Brown vote. “Yes! This is what I want to do, it’s like a battle plan. This is where we are headed,” the former school teacher exclaimed. Warren said she plans to fund the proposal through a 2 percent wealth tax on approximately 75,000 of the wealthiest families in the country.

In addition to addressing racial disparities in higher education and cracking down on for-profit institutions and predatory lending, Warren also called for new laws making public college and technical school tuition-free. She also wants to cancel student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $250,000 per year.

Michael Bennet

When it comes to education, “I’m much more interested in free pre-school than I am in free college,” the former Maryland congressman explained to moderators. Bennet outlined his plan to devote $50 billion to reinvent high school and college as we know it, teaching students trades that can help them earn a living wage.

When it comes to student loan forgiveness, Bennet's plan is a far cry from the sweeping debt cancellation supported by contenders like Sens. Warren or Sanders. Instead, Bennet proposes $10,000 in loan forgiveness per year for up to four years for student borrowers in public service jobs or in high-need fields like healthcare in underserved areas.

Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the only millennial running for president and like many millennials, he too is living with six-figures of student loan debt. While in Des Moines, Buttigieg highlighted his Frederick Douglass Plan, which calls for doubling the funding for Pell Grants so Black and Brown students are able to support themselves while completing school. Other aspects of the plan include a shift of the financial burden of education costs to the states and forgiving student loan debt for those who enter careers in public service.

The Brown & Black Forum kept candidates on a strict time limit, so not every candidate had the chance to address every issue. Read on to learn where some of the other presidential hopefuls stand on student loan forgiveness and education reform.

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to invest $100 billion to modernize American public schools by first addressing health risks within aging buildings with additional funds being applied to build cutting-edge, energy-efficient, innovative schools, with an emphasis on technology to better prepare students for the jobs of the future. Biden is also in support of free tuition for both community college and state universities.

Amy Klobuchar

During her time as serving as senior senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar supported legislation that would provide over $1 billion over 10 years to fund school security improvements and invests in early intervention and prevention. Klobuchar’s plan for education reform includes improving teachers' pay, loan forgiveness for those who take a job in public service and expanded Pell Grants.

In stark contrast to many of the other Democratic candidates, Klobuchar stops short of free four-year college and student loan forgiveness for all. Instead, the former prosecutor wants graduates to have an opportunity to refinance their existing loans at a better rate, offer free community college and expand early childhood educational opportunities.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is a huge proponent of better compensating teachers. Sanders proposes setting a salary minimum of no less than $60,000 for teachers and providing funding for out of pocket expenses for classroom materials. Additional priorities include combating racial discrimination and school segregation, providing equitable funding for public schools, and modernizing school to ensure they are safe and inclusive by protecting the rights of all students from harassment, discrimination and violence. If elected, Sanders said he plans to cancel all $1.6 trillion dollars of U.S. student loan debt.

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang says he is committed to increasing the federal allotment to HBCUs. “You have these HBCUs that have an incredible historical mission that’s shown to elevate hundreds of thousands of African-Americans, but, because they don’t have these crazy endowments that some of the rich schools do, they’re struggling,” Yang said. Yang also proposes what he calls the “Bailout for the People.” “As president I will see to it that the federal government does not make one cent from providing educational loans to its citizens. I will make sure that students get the lowest possible interest rates and can refinance at those rates. I will explore a blanket partial reduction of outstanding student loans for recent graduates,” Yang explained.

John Delaney

The attorney, businessman, and former United States Representative for Maryland's 6th congressional district John Delaney believes education for all Americans from pre-K through two-year community college or technical training should be guaranteed. Delaney’s initiatives include boosting federal investment in STEM education, encouraging technical training and apprenticeships, and provide more grants to help students from lower-income families. Rather than outright canceling existing student loan debt, Delaney introduced legislation to allow borrowers to discharge public and private student loan debt in bankruptcy proceedings. Currently, in most cases, student loans cannot be modified in bankruptcy proceedings.