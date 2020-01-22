Elijah Cummings’ Widow Says Death Threats From Trump’s ‘Minions’ ‘Undermined His Health’

Written by Zayda Rivera

During an interview on The View, Elijah Cummings’ widow called out Trump and his “minions,” saying they impacted her husband’s health “at his worst moment.” The Washington Examiner reports that Maya Rockeymoore Cummings expressed her disappointment over Trump’s decision to criticize Baltimore while her husband battled long-standing health issues. “It hurt him at his worst moment. Elijah was already battling health issues, and so to have the president come out and do this at that time, you know, it really depressed him, and it stressed him, and I think it undermined his health,” she said, the Examiner reports.

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Rockeymoore Cummings also said that Trump’s supporters were ruthless in their harassment of her and her family while the Baltimore Congressman was sick, the Examiner reports. “All of his minions out there, you know, nasty tweets, death threats, you name it,” she said, the Examiner reports. “We were going through it.” After Cummings’ death in October 2019 at the age of 68, Maya issued a heartfelt statement saying, “He worked until his last breath because he believed our democracy was the highest and best expression of our collective humanity.”

The Washington Examiner reports Cummings signed subpoenas against members of the Trump administration in his final hours. Now, Rockeymoore Cummings intends to continue her husband’s legacy and is running to fill his vacant seat in Congress. "People are rising up all across the country. They are saying that 'we will not be oppressed,'" Rockeymoore Cummings said on The View, ABC News reports, adding, "We have hordes of women who are running to take office... I am a part of that vanguard of people who are seeking to build on the legacy left by Elijah Cummings."

When The View co-host Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, asked her, “Was Elijah supportive?” Rockeymoore Cummings answered, “Absolutely,” ABC News reports. She explained that she and her husband were a team from the start, fighting together for a long time, ABC News reports. "Elijah met me on Capitol Hill, I was already in the fight," Rockeymoore Cummings told the hosts, ABC News reports. "We fought together for a very long time, and he expected me to continue the fight. On several occasions he told me that he thought I should run for his seat." Like her husband, 48-year-old Rockeymoore Cummings was also dealing with health issues. The Washington Examiner reports that weeks after the Congressman’s death, she underwent a double mastectomy to overcome breast cancer. She is now honoring her late husband’s wish and running for his seat, along with 24 other candidates. ABC News reports the special general election will be held on Apr. 28, the same day as Maryland’s 2020 primary election.