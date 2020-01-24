Photo Of Eight Black Women Among The Newest Firefighters For Prince George’s County Goes Viral

"While we are #PrinceGeorgesProud of our first female Fire Chief, Tiffany Green, we are even more proud of the female firefighters following in her footsteps.”

Written by Zayda Rivera

Black women “sheroes” have arrived in the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

A photo of some of the department’s newest firefighters has gone viral and features eight Black women, who are among those working to save lives.

If this Black Girl Magic weren’t enough, the Prince George’s County Fire Department recently made history when Chief Deputy Tiffany Green became the first female African-American Fire Chief to serve the department, WUSA9 reports.

Green spent more than 20 years volunteering with the fire department before assuming the role as the leader, WUSA9 reports.

"While we are #PrinceGeorgesProud of our first female Fire Chief, Tiffany Green, we are even more proud of the female firefighters following in her footsteps," tweeted Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is also a Black woman.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2017, only 7% of firefighters were female. Of the career firefighters, 4% were female.

The most common race and ethnicity of firefights is white at 83.5%. Black firefighters account for 7.63%, making them the second most common in the occupation, according to the Census Bureau

The Black women of Prince George’s County Fire Department are most certainly diversifying the field. 

Alsobrooks tweeted, “Please join me in welcoming our newest “sheroes” to our Fire/EMS Dept, who graduated earlier this month! #BlackGirlMagic”

BET reached out to the Prince George’s County Fire Department for comment.

