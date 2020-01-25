Ugandan Climate Activist Speaks On News Outlet Cropping Her Out Of Photo With Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is the face of change when it comes to global climate summits, however, there are many young women at the forefront of the movement.

Vanessa Nakate, 23, is just one of Thunberg’s contemporaries and attended the World Economic Forum in Davos along with the teen on Friday (January 24). Problem is, some media would like you to believe Nakate wasn’t part of the global conference.

Nakate says she was dismayed to find that in news coverage of the event, she was cropped out of a photo issued by the Associated Press featuring Thunberg and fellow activists Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson, and Loukina Tille.

The AP later changed the photo that appeared as the thumbnail on Twitter for the story Nakate tweeted.

“I was cropped out of this photo! Why?” she captioned over a tweet of the story.