Ugandan Climate Activist Speaks On News Outlet Cropping Her Out Of Photo With Greta Thunberg

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) flanked by Shari Crespi (L), member of Youth for Climate - Fridays for Future Spain and Vanessa Nakate member of Fridays for Future Uganda (R) attends a press conference in Madrid, on December 6, 2019, prior to take part in a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ugandan Climate Activist Speaks On News Outlet Cropping Her Out Of Photo With Greta Thunberg

Vanessa Nakate attended the World Economic Forum.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Greta Thunberg is the face of change when it comes to global climate summits, however, there are many young women at the forefront of the movement.

Vanessa Nakate, 23, is just one of Thunberg’s contemporaries and attended the World Economic Forum in Davos along with the teen on Friday (January 24). Problem is, some media would like you to believe Nakate wasn’t part of the global conference.

Nakate says she was dismayed to find that in news coverage of the event, she was cropped out of a photo issued by the Associated Press featuring Thunberg and fellow activists Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson, and Loukina Tille.

The AP later changed the photo that appeared as the thumbnail on Twitter for the story Nakate tweeted.

“I was cropped out of this photo! Why?” she captioned over a tweet of the story.

Nakate described her disappointment to Buzzfeed. “I cried because it was so sad not just that it was racist, I was sad because of the people from Africa,” she said. “It showed how we are valued. It hurt me a lot. It is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life.”

Nakate also posted a 10-minute-long video discussing her experience at the conference and how she felt being cropped out of the AP’s photo.

Nakate has been a climate activist since 2018 and was inspired by Thunberg to begin her own climate movement in Uganda and start a solitary strike against inaction on the climate crisis in January 2019.

Greta Thunberg has since reacted to the cropped photo and relayed her solidarity with Nakate.

A spokesperson for the AP told Buzzfeed there was “no ill intent” behind the crop. “[The] AP routinely publishes photos as they come in and when we received additional images from the field, we updated the story. AP has published a number of images of Vanessa Nakate.”

Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news