Ugandan Climate Activist Speaks On News Outlet Cropping Her Out Of Photo With Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg is the face of change when it comes to global climate summits, however, there are many young women at the forefront of the movement.
Vanessa Nakate, 23, is just one of Thunberg’s contemporaries and attended the World Economic Forum in Davos along with the teen on Friday (January 24). Problem is, some media would like you to believe Nakate wasn’t part of the global conference.
Nakate says she was dismayed to find that in news coverage of the event, she was cropped out of a photo issued by the Associated Press featuring Thunberg and fellow activists Luisa Neubauer, Isabelle Axelsson, and Loukina Tille.
The AP later changed the photo that appeared as the thumbnail on Twitter for the story Nakate tweeted.
“I was cropped out of this photo! Why?” she captioned over a tweet of the story.
I was cropped out of this photo!— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020
Why? https://t.co/HJsjMRRb5Z
Nakate described her disappointment to Buzzfeed. “I cried because it was so sad not just that it was racist, I was sad because of the people from Africa,” she said. “It showed how we are valued. It hurt me a lot. It is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life.”
Nakate also posted a 10-minute-long video discussing her experience at the conference and how she felt being cropped out of the AP’s photo.
Share if you can— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020
What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV
Nakate has been a climate activist since 2018 and was inspired by Thunberg to begin her own climate movement in Uganda and start a solitary strike against inaction on the climate crisis in January 2019.
Greta Thunberg has since reacted to the cropped photo and relayed her solidarity with Nakate.
I’m so sorry they did this to you... you are the last one who would deserve that! We are all so grateful for what you are doing and we all send love and support!!❤️❤️💖💖💖hope to see you soon again!!— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 24, 2020
A spokesperson for the AP told Buzzfeed there was “no ill intent” behind the crop. “[The] AP routinely publishes photos as they come in and when we received additional images from the field, we updated the story. AP has published a number of images of Vanessa Nakate.”
Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images
