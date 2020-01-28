Kobe And Gigi Bryant Attended A Catholic Mass Before Fatal Helicopter Crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The daddy-daughter duo went to the 7 a.m. service.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

A spokesman for Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach confirmed to the Daily Mail that Kobe and Gigi Bryant attended a Catholic mass before the fatal helicopter accident. 

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter went to the 7 a.m. service at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach where they both received Communion. 

Father Anthony Vu, a Vietnamese parochial vicar at the church, conducted the service.

The pair soon boarded Kobe’s helicopter with pilot Ara Zoyban to fly to Thousand Oaks to Mamba Academy. 

Around 9:30 am the S-76 Sikorsky crashed in the hills near Calabasas, firefighters responded shortly after receiving a 911 call at 9:47 am. It was later confirmed that Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gigi, 13, along with seven others did not survived the crash.

Another to confirm his attendance of the Sunday was Father David Barnes, a Catholic priest in Boston. He tweeted hours after the tragic incident.

Orange County Diocese Bishop Timothy Freyer posted a heartfelt Facebook post asking for prayer and mourning.

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

