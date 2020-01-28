Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake Erupts Off Jamaica’s Coast

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake reportedly struck around 80 miles from Jamaica, shaking people in the Caribbean and reached as far as Miami.

A tsunami of 0.4 feet was recorded in the Cayman Islands at George Town, but no tsunami was observed at Port Royal, Jamaica, or Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Several aftershocks followed the quake, including one the US Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 6.1.

"Based on all available data, there is no significant tsunami threat from this (6.1) earthquake. However, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter," the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, according to CNN.

The earthquake comes just three weeks after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit Puerto Rico.

People in Miami, which was 440 miles from the epicenter, felt shaking from the quake. Jose Borrego, a resident of the South Florida city, said he was in a meeting when the rumbling began.

"We felt slight movement of the building, then we got told to evacuate the building," he told CNN. "Once we came outside (we) noticed that there are evacuations every building in the area."

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.