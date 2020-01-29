Pete Buttigieg’s Black And Latinx Campaign Employees Reportedly Felt ‘Disrespected’ By White Colleagues

It’s no secret South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has struggled with Black voters. Now it appears he is struggling with Black folks on his staff.

According to the New York Times, in a series of staff meetings, Black and Latinix employees voiced their concerns about how they were being treated. Current and former staff members of color said “they believed that senior Buttigieg officials didn’t listen to their concerns and ideas about the campaign.”

Latinx employees claimed they felt disrespected after being asked to translate text messages even though they didn’t speak Spanish. Others said they felt disrespected by their white colleagues.