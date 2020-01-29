Trump Allies Reportedly Giving Cash To Black People Who Say Nice Things About The President

Written by BET Staff

Trump’s “relationship” with the Black community has sunk to a new low. In fact, it’s gotten so bad that the president’s allies are reportedly resorting to paying Black folks to support him.



According to Politico, “Allies of Donald Trump have begun holding events in Black communities where organizers lavish praise on the president as they hand out tens of thousands of dollars to lucky attendees.”



There was a cash giveaway in Cleveland in December and another was scheduled for Virginia, but has since been postponed.



Politico also reports, “The organizers say the events are run by the book and intended to promote economic development in inner cities. But the group behind the cash giveaways is registered as a 501(c)3 charitable organization.”

Marcus Owens, a legal expert on nonprofit law told the outlet, "Charities are required to spend their money on charitable and educational activities. It's not immediately clear to me how simply giving money away to people at an event is a charitable act.”



At the Cleveland event, one person dressed as a Christmas elf and said, "Four more years of President Trump. Yay!" She then received some cash.

The White House reportedly declined to comment on this story.