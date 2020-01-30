Alicia Keys and Ellen DeGeneres Surprise Texas High School Student Who Was Suspended Because Of His Locs

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas has been under scrutiny after insisting 18-year-old DeAndre Arnold cut off his locs because of an alleged “dress code” policy. The school is attempting to ban him from prom and not allow him to graduate in June all because of his natural hair. Arnold has gotten tons of support from the Internet and he just got some serious love from Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys.
Arnold appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained his story to the talk show host, who then pleaded with the school, “I am begging you, this kid is a good kid.” She looked into the camera, speaking to the school district’s administrators and said, “He deserves to graduate, to walk with all the other kids. He’s a good guy. I am just urging you to do the right thing. Please. Change your mind.”
Alicia Keys also made a surprise appearance and presented Arnold with a $20,000 scholarship. She told him, “I couldn’t believe the story when I heard it. And I’m super proud of you for standing up for what you know is right. And I know that the school needs to do the right thing.”
See the clip below:
The school district released a statement earlier this month. "There is no dress code policy that prohibits any cornrow or any other method of wearing of the hair," Superintendent Greg Poole said, according to KHOU 11. "Our policy limits the length. It's been that way for 30 years."
According to Arnold’s mother, Sandy Arnold, the dress code of “off the shoulders, above the earlobes, and out of the eyes” changed just recently.
(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
