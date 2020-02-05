Drunk Student Detained By Officers After Racist And Homophobic Tirade

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A drunk college student was reportedly arrested after he went on a racist and homophobic rant in class and broke a student’s laptop.
Dayton Kingery, a 21-year-old originally from Connecticut, was taken out of a class building at Chapman University in California on Wednesday (February 5). According to videos that circulated across various social media platforms, Kingery walked into a classroom drunk and shouted obscenities.
Kingery is seen sitting in the class and yelling out that he’s drunk. “Been drinking Bacardi all day n***a,” he says. “I f*****g hate n*****s.”
After getting more riled up, Kingery’s classmates begin to tell him to settle down. “Got any n*****s in here?” he said.
Footage from another angle then shows Kingery being berated by his classmates as he continues yelling using slurred speech.
Later on, another student identifies Kingery and he threatens them.
“Don't say my name,” he says. “You don't know who I am, guy. I'm not kidding. F*****g bury you I'm worth like $50 million dollars.”
Another video shows Kingery being thrown out into the hallway by his classmates, and after someone mistakenly hands him a backpack that isn’t his, he throws the bag down the hallway before running up an stomping on it.
Orange Police Department officers, in another video, are seen walking a hogtied Kingery out of his classbuilding.
In a letter to students, faculty and the university, Daniele Struppa, Chapman University’s President, said that “appropriate legal and disciplinary processes are being implemented.”
“We are also taking strong interim action to ensure the safety of the classroom involved as well as campus housing,” she added in the letter shared on the school's Twitter. “I also want to extend my deepest apologies to the Black and LGBTQIA communities who were specifically targeted during today’s incident.”
While I cannot go into detail on a student matter, I want to be clear that appropriate legal and disciplinary processes are being implemented. We are also taking strong interim action to ensure the safety of the classroom involved as well as campus housing.— Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 5, 2020
This type of behavior is absolutely not tolerated. Together, we must create a safe environment for all students, faculty and staff. Each one of us is equally responsible and accountable for a campus climate that respects our differences and celebrates our diversity."— Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 5, 2020
Kingery, who identifies as a Republican, is a Connecticut native who attended a college-preparatory school in Greenwich with a yearly price tag of $44,510. Kingery’s father reportedly owns two car dealerships in New York.
