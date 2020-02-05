Drunk Student Detained By Officers After Racist And Homophobic Tirade

A drunk college student was reportedly arrested after he went on a racist and homophobic rant in class and broke a student’s laptop.

Dayton Kingery, a 21-year-old originally from Connecticut, was taken out of a class building at Chapman University in California on Wednesday (February 5). According to videos that circulated across various social media platforms, Kingery walked into a classroom drunk and shouted obscenities.

Kingery is seen sitting in the class and yelling out that he’s drunk. “Been drinking Bacardi all day n***a,” he says. “I f*****g hate n*****s.”

After getting more riled up, Kingery’s classmates begin to tell him to settle down. “Got any n*****s in here?” he said.

Footage from another angle then shows Kingery being berated by his classmates as he continues yelling using slurred speech.

Later on, another student identifies Kingery and he threatens them.

“Don't say my name,” he says. “You don't know who I am, guy. I'm not kidding. F*****g bury you I'm worth like $50 million dollars.”

Another video shows Kingery being thrown out into the hallway by his classmates, and after someone mistakenly hands him a backpack that isn’t his, he throws the bag down the hallway before running up an stomping on it.

Orange Police Department officers, in another video, are seen walking a hogtied Kingery out of his classbuilding.