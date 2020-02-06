Barnes & Noble Black History Month Series Canceled After Accusations Of Blackface

Barnes & Noble attempted to celebrate Black History Month with their "Diverse Editions" program. They took classic book covers like Romeo and Juliet, The Wizard of Oz and Frankenstein and replaced the images with Black faces.

After backlash on social media, especially for not choosing books by Black authors, and accusations of blackface, Barnes & Noble cancelled the series. They released the following statement, "We acknowledge the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project at our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative."

See below: