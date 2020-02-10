Georgia Police Officer Saves 6-Month-Old's Life

Waynesboro, Georgia police sergeant Harold Drummond is being called a hero after he saved the life of 6-month-old AJ Sherrod and the emotional moment was captured on video.

According to CBS News, on January 18, baby AJ's family was on the way to a children's hospital because he was suffering from a respiratory infection. The baby stopped breathing and they pulled over at a Dollar General store to call 911. Thankfully, Drummond was the closest officer in the area. AJ's mother, Angel Collins, said the sergeant was in the right place at the right time, "He allowed God to use him to help us save the baby."

Watch the emotional video below:

Drummond gave AJ two-finger infant CPR and saved the boy's life. He can be heard on camera saying, "Okay, okay, you're okay." The only time Drummond had performed the CPR technique was in training.

He explained: "The fact that I'm having this baby, holding this baby, the fact that I'm looking at the parents and they're begging me, asking me to help them... I was extremely nervous."

Fortunately, his training properly kicked in and he saved the child's life. Angel Collins said, "Words can't describe how grateful and thankful we are."