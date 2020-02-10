Rep. Ayanna Pressley Claps Back at Trolls Who Called Her ‘Mr. Clean’ After Going Public About Alopecia

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - FEBRUARY 01: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) introduces Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a campaign rally at Kohawk Arena on the campus of Coe College February 01, 2020 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. With the endorsement of the Des Moines Register newspaper, Warren is campaigning in Iowa ahead of the all-important February 03 caucuses while also juggling her mandatory attendance of the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Claps Back at Trolls Who Called Her ‘Mr. Clean’ After Going Public About Alopecia

The Massachusetts Congresswoman is not here for online bullies.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently came forward about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She has confidently embraced her bald head as a new style, but has also been the subject of online bullying, so she is now speaking out.

The freshman lawmaker wrote on her Twitter account, "Dear Trolls. You really think I look like ‘Mr. Clean’? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my unapologetically rockin' my crown triggers you.Proud #alopecian."

RELATED: Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Removes Her Wig In Moving Video Announcing She Has Alopecia

The tweet has received more than 136,000 likes and gotten love from folks like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  and legendary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who wrote, "They don’t know or understand just how 'clean' you are!"  

Pressley, who was known for wearing Senegalese twists, first became aware of her hair loss last fall while getting her hair retwisted. Pressley told The Root she lost her final piece of hair the night before Donald Trump’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. It was also the anniversary of her mother’s death.  

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia makes the body attack its own healthy hair and drastically slows down production to the point that hair growth may stop.  

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news