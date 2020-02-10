Rep. Ayanna Pressley Claps Back at Trolls Who Called Her ‘Mr. Clean’ After Going Public About Alopecia

Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently came forward about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She has confidently embraced her bald head as a new style, but has also been the subject of online bullying, so she is now speaking out.

The freshman lawmaker wrote on her Twitter account, "Dear Trolls. You really think I look like ‘Mr. Clean’? Please. He never looked THIS clean. Sorry not sorry my unapologetically rockin' my crown triggers you.Proud #alopecian."

