Black Man In KKK Robe Performs 'Social Experiment' Outside Virginia Target Store

An unidentified man had Virginia police scratching their heads when he stood outside of a Target in a Ku Klux Klan uniform. The man was reportedly doing a "social experiment."

According to the Associated Press, police were called to a Stafford Courthouse, Virginia Target around 2:30 p.m. A man was in a white robe and hood standing outside of the Target. Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video that he was a Black man who was conducting a "social experiment."



No arrests were made but the man was warned about wearing a mask in public with the intent to conceal your identity, which is illegal in Virginia. The man left the scene without incident.



