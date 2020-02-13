Black Man In KKK Robe Performs 'Social Experiment' Outside Virginia Target Store

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An unidentified man had Virginia police scratching their heads when he stood outside of a Target in a Ku Klux Klan uniform. The man was reportedly doing a "social experiment."
According to the Associated Press, police were called to a Stafford Courthouse, Virginia Target around 2:30 p.m. A man was in a white robe and hood standing outside of the Target. Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video that he was a Black man who was conducting a "social experiment."
No arrests were made but the man was warned about wearing a mask in public with the intent to conceal your identity, which is illegal in Virginia. The man left the scene without incident.
See the photo below:
Police did not reveal the man’s identity.
