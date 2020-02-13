Black Man In KKK Robe Performs 'Social Experiment' Outside Virginia Target Store

PULASKI, TN - JULY 11: Members of the Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Clan participate in the 11th Annual Nathan Bedford Forrest Birthday march July 11, 2009 in Pulaski, Tennessee. With a poor economy and the first African-American president in office, there has been a rise in extremist activity in many parts of America. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2008 the number of hate groups rose to 926, up 4 percent from 2007, and 54 percent since 2000. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a lieutenant general in the Confederate Army during the American Civil War and played a role in the postwar establishment of the first Ku Klux Klan organization opposing the reconstruction era in the South. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The unidentified man was warned about what could happen.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

An unidentified man had Virginia police scratching their heads when he stood outside of a Target in a Ku Klux Klan uniform. The man was reportedly doing a "social experiment."

According to the Associated Press, police were called to a Stafford Courthouse, Virginia Target around 2:30 p.m. A man was in a white robe and hood standing outside of the Target. Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video that he was a Black man who was conducting a "social experiment."

No arrests were made but the man was warned about wearing a mask in public with the intent to conceal your identity, which is illegal in Virginia. The man left the scene without incident.

See the photo below: 

Police did not reveal the man’s identity.

(Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

