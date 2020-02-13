Colin Kaepernick To Re A Release A Memoir Under His Own Publishing Company

He made the announcement of the first book through the company on Thursday (February 13) and said during an interview with USA Today , that the writing will dive deeper into his motivation and methods for activism.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick says his upcoming memoir, released under his own publishing company “tells of the experiences that led to the act of protest that has inspired the world.”

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting," he said to the publication. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

The title of the book has not yet been released.

Kaepernick became known for his kneeling gesture, protesting the national anthem during his last season as a quarterback for the 49ers. He would later be released from the team and settle a lawsuit over the NFL colluding against signing him to a new team.

He told USA Today that he still desires to play in the NFL: "I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”