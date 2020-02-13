Surprise Video Of Students At LeBron James' School Reacting To Free College Tuition Will Make Your Day

They are the first graduating class from the Akron, Ohio school.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James not only makes magic happen on the basketball court but he makes dreams come true off the court as well.  

On February 12, Kent State University announced they had partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to provide free tuition for four years to all eligible students from his I PROMISE school. Not only are the students receiving tuition but they will also receive room and board for a year. The moment the students found out about the partnership was caught on video and the joy from the students will warm your heart.

A post on the I PROMISE school Instagram page read, "OMG. This is amazing @kentstate. Continue blazing the trail for us @ljfamfoundation 11th graders. #IPROMISE." In the video, Melody Tankersley, the interim senior vice president at Kent State, tells the students, “You are Mr. LeBron James’ first class. His first love. It all started because of you,”

Kent State President Todd Diacon adds, “We are doing this because we know the transforming power of higher education.”

See the touching video below:  

There are 193 students in the inaugural I PROMISE Network class, and they are currently juniors. They will be eligible for the free tuition during the 2021-22 academic year.

KSU is also announcing a fundraising effort to help the eligible students with additional expenses, including books and the other three years of room and board.

“We are so pleased to take our partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to this next level and welcome these students fully into the Kent State family,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said. “Kent State looks forward to the time when our campus is teeming with I PROMISE students.”

