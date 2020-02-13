Negro Leagues Centennial Patch To Be Issued Nationally

A century ago this week the Negro Leagues were created in Kansas City in response to the 100 anniversary of the creation of the negro baseball leagues.

Baseball teams and organizations across the country will be using a logo designed in the Missouri city with and for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to commemorate the history which is so important to our country.

“When I tell people they had one losing season in their almost 40-year existence in the Negro Leagues, I don’t even know if that registers!” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, according to KSHB.

On February 13, 1920, Negro Leagues baseball was established in Kansas City. The Kansas City Monarchs were one of the original teams with stars such as Buck O’Neil and Satchel Paige.

“It’s been gratifying to see how many organizations, sports teams, that want to use the symbol as part of their centennial celebration, so we hope you’ll see this thing flashing everywhere,” said Kendrick.

Kendrick, one hundred years later, said he is getting requests to honor that history from around the United States through the Negro Leagues Centennial logo and patch.

"To see these other communities across the country embrace the symbol that we created, yeah, it means a lot," he said. "Collegiate teams who are asking to wear it on the sleeve of their uniform as they stage Negro League celebrations, other major league teams that are asking to do it who host annual salute to the Negro Leagues, and people who are pulling together Negro Leagues exhibitions across the country are asking can they use that mark? And of course the answer is always yes."