Michael Jordan, Lebron James Basketball Card Captures Record $900K at Auction

A basketball card featuring NBA superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan made history this week as the most expensive ever sold. The card, which had authentic patches from jerseys worn by James and Jordan sold for more than $900,000 by Gold Auctions.



The price tag broke the previous record of $501,900, which was for "a 1969-1970 Topps #25 Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) PSA GEM MT 10" in 2016, according to NBC Sports.

"We are proud to report that this sale nearly doubled that price and joins the famed 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card and classic T206 Honus Wagner card as the only trading cards to ever reach this level," said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the New Jersey-based company.



See the card below: