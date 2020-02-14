Michael Jordan, Lebron James Basketball Card Captures Record $900K at Auction

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A basketball card featuring NBA superstars LeBron James and Michael Jordan made history this week as the most expensive ever sold. The card, which had authentic patches from jerseys worn by James and Jordan sold for more than $900,000 by Gold Auctions.
The price tag broke the previous record of $501,900, which was for "a 1969-1970 Topps #25 Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) PSA GEM MT 10" in 2016, according to NBC Sports.
"We are proud to report that this sale nearly doubled that price and joins the famed 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card and classic T206 Honus Wagner card as the only trading cards to ever reach this level," said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the New Jersey-based company.
See the card below:
Although the card has a Chicago Bulls logo on it, the patch is from Jordan’s Washington Wizards jersey. Jordan played the bulk of his career with the Bulls from 1984 to 1998. He retired, then re-entered the NBA with the Wizards for two seasons from 2001 to 2003 before retiring permanently.
Goldin Auctions, renowned for auctioning highly sought after sports memorabilia, has brokered some of the biggest sales of the items in history. According to its website, the company captured $3.1 million for a 1909-11 white border card of Wagner, a Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop; $312,000 for a 2003-04 LeBron James rookie card; and $398,000 for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1987 L.A. Lakers NBA Championship ring.
Action Network's Darren Rovell tweeted the buyer of the James and Jordan cards prefers to remain anonymous.
Photo Credits: Matthew Stockman, Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
