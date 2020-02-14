Mother Furious After Child Put In Mental Health Facility Under Law For Emergency Intervention

The mother of a six-year-old Florida girl is demanding answers after her daughter was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility last week after an incident at a Jacksonville elementary school under a law meant for emergency application by law enforcement, judges and others.

Martina Falk said on Monday (February 10) that her daughter Nadia is traumatized by what happened at the facility and doesn’t understand why such extreme measures were taken by the school.

During a press conference, she said she’s not planning on filing a lawsuit, but just wants answers from both Duval County Public Schools and the facility where her daughter was committed.

"She’s my everything and I love her, and I’ll do anything to protect her and other children with disabilities,” Falk told Jacksonville station WJXT.

Falk told the stationon February 4, she says everything was normal when she sent Nadia off to Love Grove Elementary.

“Then, a couple of hours later, I got a call saying that she is so uncontrollable that they had to Baker Act her," Falk said. “They called me and said ‘Ms. Falk we’re calling to let you know that there’s nothing else we could do.’ There’s nothing else you could do for my 6-year-old? When she was taken to that hospital to be locked away in this isolation, seclusion room. They said they did that as an attempt to calm her down. My baby was scared. She wanted me.”

According to University of Florida Health, the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, more commonly known as the Baker Act, “enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.

Falk said the young girl was heavily sedated, put under a mandatory 48-hour hold and released on February 6. In 2017, Nadia was diagnosed with ADHD and is currently awaiting test results to see if she’s on the autism spectrum. She is on medication for numerous mental health issues and is in a special needs class.

Body camera footage released this week by Jacksonville police shows the girl holding the hand of a female officer while being led to a police car. The officer tells Nadia that she’s not going to jail and trying to keep her calm.



“You going to be good? You’re not going to throw nothing around like you did in there, are you? You going to be nice to me like you’re being?” the officer says, to which Nadia replies “yeah.”



“Good deal,” the officer says.



But the footage also depicts the officer who believes she may have agitated the child interacting with another officer.



“Follow me just in case. But, she hasn’t -- she’s actually been very pleasant. Right? Very pleasant. I think they’re pushing the button, because when I got there she’s been so cooperative with me and talking, sat down, did everything,” she says.



“Yeah. You poke the bear one too many times, it’s going to scratch you,” the male officer replies. “Yeah. Because they said this is the fourth out of five days she’s been acting like this,” she said.