Three People Reportedly Shot Inside Restaurant Owned By 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kandi Burruss

Three people were reportedly shot at the Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located in a shopping area east of downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The restaurant is owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

The shooting occurred on Valentine’s day. Brynae Kinsey, a witness, told WGC that she was outside of the restaurant when she heard gunshots and someone ran out of the door.

"I just heard her scream 'Ahhh,' and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop," Kinsey said. "I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that."

WGCL reports all three victims' injuries were not life threatening, however, their identities have yet to be released. Neither a description of the shooter nor a motive for the shooting have been provided, but, police believe this was an isolated incident.

“We are actively looking for a suspect but do not have any further information at this time,” East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told AJC.com.

The Old Lady Gang restaurant serves Southern cuisine. The eatery is named after Burruss' mother (Joyce Jones) and two aunts (Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox), according to the restaurant's website.

Kandi Burruss has not issued a comment about the shooting.