Barack Obama Remembers Kobe And Gianna Bryant In Touching Speech

Former President Barack Obama took a moment to reflect on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. During a speech at the NBA All-Star Weekend Newsmaker Brunch in Chicago, he noted the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on many.

In a video posted by CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Obama told attendees on Saturday, February 16, "That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children, and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ballgames and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them, nothing is more heartbreaking."