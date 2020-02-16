Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Tony Fernandez Dies At 57

In 2017, Fernandez announced he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. Earlier this month, former MLB player Jesse Barfield asked for prayers after revealing Fernandez had surgery due to a blood clot in his leg. Sports journalist Hector Gomez , confirmed Fernandez death on Twitter.

Former MLB player Tony Fernandez has died. He suffered a brain stroke and Kidney complications. Fernandez was selected to 5 All Star Games, won 4 Gold Glove and a World Series with Toronto Blue Jays (1993). Rest in peace. 🙏🙏🙏 @z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/JtpVSLiOAv

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Fernandez played in the Major Leagues from 1983 to 2001. He played 17 seasons with seven teams, 12 of them as a Blue Jays shortstop, winning a World Series with them in 1993. He retired in 2001 with 2,276 hits and five All-Star appearances.

In 2018, Fernandez spoke to Fansided.com about his impact in baseball, "It’s always good to be recognized, first of all by your peers and if you are recognized by the fans, that’s even better. Unfortunately, there are many athletes and great ball players that put up great numbers but they don’t get the recognition that they deserve."