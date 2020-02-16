Kandi Burruss Offers ‘Prayers and Thoughts’ To Victims After Restaurant Shooting

Kandi Burruss is speaking out after a shooting Friday (February 14) that wounded three people at a suburban Atlanta restaurant owned by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband Todd Tucker.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th,” she posted on Instagram. “An evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved."



She continued, "As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area; we hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values. We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible."

The post also included a photo that read "God's got you."