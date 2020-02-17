Inmate Found Dead At Mississippi Correctional Facility

On Sunday (February 16), inmate David Lee May was reportedly found unresponsive at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, Mississippi.

According to a Mississippi Department of Corrections, an officer discovered the 42-year-old while serving breakfast.

WJTV reports that coroner David Ruth was dispatched to the facility before May’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy. MDOC said there were no obvious signs of injuries to the body.

May was reportedly serving a life sentence for two aggravated assaults in Harrison County and was sentenced on October 5, 2017.

This is just the latest death in a slew of mysterious passings in Mississippi prisons. According to WJTV, May’s death is the eighteenth within less than two months (December 29 - February 16). In response to the rash of deaths, prisons across the southern state have remained on lockdown as the MDOC investigates.