Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Has Been Found

Anitra Gunn, 23, a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University, was last seen around 11:30 a.m Friday near Chestnut Hill Road in Fort Valley, Georgia. After a four day search, sadly, her body has now been found.

11 Alive reports, Gunn’s body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line by law enforcement.



According to WSB-TV 2, investigators say Gunn’s family, who lives in the Atlanta area, contacted them on Saturday, claiming they hadn’t been able to reach Anitra for “an unusual amount of time.”

Fort Valley police found Gunn’s car over the weekend with its front bumper torn off. Gunn’s father told Macon’s WGXA that his daughter’s wallet was found in her car and her phone had also been located.

Monday morning (February 17), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that GSP crews were out in a helicopter searching the area where Gunn disappeared.

"It’s a crushing feeling to not know, especially like I said when you are used to at least having some sort of contact with her,” Gunn’s father Christopher told WSB-TV on Monday.

It is not yet clear what caused Gunn’s disappearance and death.