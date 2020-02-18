Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx Gets Powerful Endorsement From California Sen. Kamala Harris

Cook County’s State Attorney Kim Foxx is making moves toward being elected for a second term and has picked up the support of yet another nationally recognized, high powered political figure.

Former presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris announced her endorsement of Foxx on Tuesday morning (Feb. 18). She joins current Democratic presidential candidates Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have previously endorsed Foxx’s reelection efforts. According to the Chicago Tribune, Harris believes that Foxx’s work is a “national model” for progressive criminal justice reform.

“Understanding the emotion, the energy, and the intentional accountability it takes to bring change to the criminal justice system I am proud to endorse my sister, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx,” said Harris in a statement.

Moving forward, Foxx plans to focus her campaign showcasing the work she has done to spend minimal resources prosecuting people with lower-level charges such as retail theft and marijuana possession. Following the endorsement, Foxx told the Tribune that calls Harris “an inspiration” and “mentor.”

“She championed the need to be smart on crime instead of tough on crime before it was popular and continues to speak the truth, reminding us that justice and equality are always on the ballot,” said Foxx.

Despite the powerful endorsements, Foxx has been under fire recently because of the way she handled the Jussie Smolett case last year. Her office dropped the charges against Smolett who was accused of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago. Last week, the actor was indicted on six new counts of disorderly conduct in a move many believe is an attempt to railroad Foxx’s campaign and push for her resignation.