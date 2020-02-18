Stacey Abrams Talks VP Plans With 'The View' Hosts Getting Us Excited For 2020 Election

Stacey Abrams has long been considered a potential pick for vice president after losing the 2018 race for governor of Georgia by only 1.5 percentage points.

So during an appearance on ABC’s The View on Monday, she opened up about her political aspirations and fighting for voting rights.

“Of course I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee. It seems really obnoxious for me to say that out loud since no one has asked me. The issue is, as a woman of color, especially as a Black woman, this is an unusual position to be in,” Abrams said, regarding being a possible pick for vice president. "It would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say ‘No,’ or to pretend, ‘Oh no, I don’t want it.' Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work, and so I say, ‘Yes.’”

When asked about any presidential aspirations, she didn’t put it out of the realm of possibility.

“When someone starts off in the mailroom and says ‘I wanna be CEO,’ we never say, ‘Oh my gosh that’s too much ambition,’ why should we not want someone to have the power to fix the problems and the brokenness that we have? I want to do good and there’s no stronger platform than president of the United States and that’s a position I want to one day hold.”

Since her gubernatorial run, Abrams has founded Fair Fight 2020, a grassroots initiative focused on building up and financing voter protection, which was launched last August.



Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, whose name has been the subject of controversy over the past several days, donated $5 million to Fair Fight. Abrams told The View she was “grateful” for the donation. “We have more than 100,000 contributors. His check just had a few more zeros on it. We appreciate that because as I said, I'm not endorsing anyone ... My job is to make sure no matter who shows up, that they get to vote for who they want."

Former vice-president Joe Biden has said that his short list included "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia," referring to Stacey Abrams.

In December, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned for Abrams in 2018, said she would be open to an all-female Democratic ticket but didn’t specifically name Abrams.

Despite all the support from some Democratic candidates, Abrams is remaining mum on who will get her vote in the Democratic primary, writing on Twitter, “On 3/24, I’ll make my choice for our Democratic nominee for president - when I cast my secret ballot in the GA primary. So my only endorsement is for a strong national voter protection operation via @fairfightaction & an accurate census w/@faircount. FIN.”