Black Girl Given Racist Doll In Noose During Mississippi Parade

Police in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi are investigating a possible hate crime incident in which a 12-year-old girl was handed a black doll with a noose tied around its neck during a Mardi Gras parade on Sunday.

The child’s mother, Nicole Fairconeture, who lives in Pass Christian, about 10 miles away, told the Biloxi Sun Herald that while she and her family were attending the Krewe of Nereids parade in front of her uncle’s business, which sits near the border of Bay St. Louis and Waveland, when a white man called her daughter to a black and gold New Orleans Saints float to give her a throw -- an item passed to parade watchers from passing floats.

“She grabbed the item, put it to her chest, and was coming back (to her family) and he called her back,” Fairconeture said. “When she turned around, he said, ‘That’s you.’”



The doll was “dressed like a slave,” apparently a “Mammy” caricature, and had beads around its neck that formed a noose, she said. Upset, Fairconeture called police officers over and handed them the doll.



“She’s just very disturbed by it, that he pointed her out in the crowd to give her what to her was an insult,” she told the Sun Herald. “Her peers had to see it, my family had to deal with that. ... It’s really disturbing.”

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith told the Sun Herald that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. He said in a statement, “When I seen that it had happened, it infuriated me. The Waveland Police Department will certainly do whatever it can to aid Bay St. Louis (police) in trying to get to the bottom of it."

He also added, “We’re steady getting messages and leads as to what truck (and float) it is."

