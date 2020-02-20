Black Economic Alliance Names David Clunie Executive Director As Its Political Strategy Pushes Ahead

The Black Economic Alliance has chosen former JP Morgan Chase executive and Obama administration appointee David Clunie as its new Executive Director as part of its strategy surrounding political engagement and policymaking.

“We are thrilled that, in David, BEA is gaining a trusted voice and advocate for the economic issues and concerns facing the Black community,” said BEA co-chair, Tony Coles, MD in a statement. “We are excited to have his demonstrated leadership in business and government at this critical moment in our organization’s history.

Clunie will lead the non-partisan organization of business leaders committed to seeing improvements in work, wages and wealth in the African American community, as well as supporting political candidates who support those initiatives.

“The Black Economic Alliance’s efforts over the last two years have led to thoughtful policies and ideas to improve economic conditions for Black businesses and people,” said Clunie in a statement. “Anyone on the ballot, for the White House or any elected office, must ensure their policies reflect the needs of the Black community. My job is to make sure our issues are always a top priority and that our PAC helps provide the support our candidates need to be successful.

According to the BEA website, Clunie was a senior member of JP Morgan Chase’s corporate responsibility department as a Managing Director, focusing on workforce development financial health, small business expansion and community development. He was also chair of its Black Executive Forum and sat on the firm’s Diversity Advisory Committee.

Prior to joining Chase, Clunie was appointed by President Obama in 2013 as the Executive Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. While there, he helped to grow the department’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion.



During the Obama Administration, Clunie also worked as White House Deputy Associate Counsel vetting incoming presidential appointees and was a mentor within the White House Mentors Program, which was the predecessor to president Obama’s signature My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

“This year, we are increasing our political and advocacy work through our PAC to support 2020 candidates up and down the ballot who are committed to the priorities of improving the economic condition of Black people,” said BEA co-chair Charles Phillips. “Now more than ever, the economic issues impacting Black Americans need to be atop candidates’ list of priorities. With David at the helm, we are confident we can put these issues front and center.”